Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities restated an overweight rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$167.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$91.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$85.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.12 and a one year high of C$100.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$93.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$91.66.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

