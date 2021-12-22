Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 98,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,631,644 shares.The stock last traded at $119.51 and had previously closed at $127.31.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

