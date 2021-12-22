Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $53.54 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,936 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $53,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.07. 29,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,594. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.62 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.