Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 882,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191,257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $65,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 318.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 257,781 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,174,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,523. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

