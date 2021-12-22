Calfrac Well Services’ (CFW) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$6.90 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 62.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calfrac Well Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.29.

Shares of CFW opened at C$4.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.77. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68. The firm has a market cap of C$160.02 million and a PE ratio of 1.80.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$295.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.3135426 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Mathison purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,163,933.90. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,478,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,392,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,929,856.16. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 756,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,856.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

