Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Trading Up 8.5% After Strong Earnings

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) shares were up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $43.17 and last traded at $43.12. Approximately 5,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 160,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVGW. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,603,000 after buying an additional 109,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after buying an additional 546,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after buying an additional 56,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 208,432 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.43 million, a PE ratio of 105.03 and a beta of 0.92.

About Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

