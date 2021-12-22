Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Issues Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVGW opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.03 and a beta of 0.92. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 280.49%.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.