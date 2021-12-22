CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.
CalAmp stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.47. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $14.51.
CAMP has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.
About CalAmp
CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.
