Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of CSQ stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.