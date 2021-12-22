Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:CGO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,509. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $165,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

