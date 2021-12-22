Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
NASDAQ:CZR opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 25,610 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 581,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,338,000 after buying an additional 555,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
