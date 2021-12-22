Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 25,610 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 581,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,338,000 after buying an additional 555,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

