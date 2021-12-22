Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,087,735 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.32 and its 200-day moving average is $158.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

