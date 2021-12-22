Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of WHD traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. Cactus has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $46.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after buying an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,752,000 after buying an additional 130,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,641,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 67.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,334,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,792,000 after buying an additional 1,344,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cactus by 152.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after buying an additional 1,988,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

