C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

AI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Shares of AI stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.03. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. House sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 684,309 shares of company stock valued at $31,368,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in C3.ai by 270.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after buying an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 57.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in C3.ai by 72.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after buying an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $38,312,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in C3.ai by 732.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after buying an additional 547,748 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

