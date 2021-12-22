Burleson & Company LLC Purchases 33,445 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 177,770 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.80. 16,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

