Burleson & Company LLC Purchases 1,032 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.03. The company had a trading volume of 32,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,924. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

