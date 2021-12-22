Burleson & Company LLC Invests $1.29 Million in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $4,025,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,343,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,432,892 shares of company stock worth $772,241,783.

NYSE:APP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,913. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.16. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

