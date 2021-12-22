Burleson & Company LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.78. 9,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,140. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

