Burleson & Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Burleson & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

SHY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,961. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.04. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.47 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

