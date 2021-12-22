Burleson & Company LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.08. 693,550 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average is $109.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.