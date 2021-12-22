Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BVRDF. Barclays downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

