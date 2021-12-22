Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.21

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.21 and last traded at $80.97, with a volume of 58937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,769 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,386,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
