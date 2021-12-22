Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.21

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.21 and last traded at $80.97, with a volume of 58937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,769 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,386,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

