BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $106.91 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $106.91 million and $14.32 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,974.00 or 0.08128970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,893.53 or 1.00013550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00073559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

