Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Raymond James

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

