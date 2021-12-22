Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,997,000 after buying an additional 397,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,297,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,367,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,830,000 after buying an additional 67,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

NYSE BRO opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

