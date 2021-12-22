Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,880 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

BRKL stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

