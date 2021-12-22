Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Trading Down 1.8%

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (TSE:BIPC) shares fell 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 82.70 and last traded at 83.53. 124,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 130,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at 85.10.

The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BIP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets. Class A shares of BIPC are structured to provide an economic return equivalent to BIP units though a traditional corporate structure.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.