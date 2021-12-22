Brokerages Set Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Price Target at C$14.56

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,758.60.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$10.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$13.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$67.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

