Brokerages Set Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Price Target at €38.46

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €38.46 ($43.22).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Renault stock traded down €0.95 ($1.07) on Tuesday, reaching €28.17 ($31.65). 1,230,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($113.15). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.16.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

