Brokerages Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to report $4.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.88 million. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $4.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $17.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.80 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. 3,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,736. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.74.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

