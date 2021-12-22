Brokerages Expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.60. QIAGEN reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,882,000 after buying an additional 765,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,366 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,468,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,307,000 after purchasing an additional 311,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QIAGEN by 25.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,483 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in QIAGEN by 1,620.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,695 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $55.28 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

