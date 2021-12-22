Brokerages Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post sales of $76.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.76 million to $98.58 million. MP Materials reported sales of $42.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $303.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.08 million to $331.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $460.32 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $597.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. MP Materials’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,037. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.