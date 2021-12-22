Brokerages Expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 59,622 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 246,351 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.73. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

