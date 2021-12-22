Brokerages Expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.05). Lithium Americas posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 119,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,617. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.28.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.