Brokerages Expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.05). Lithium Americas posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 119,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,617. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.28.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

