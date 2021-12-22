Brokerages Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to post sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $7.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 607.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 4,745.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -190.78 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

