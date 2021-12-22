Brokerages Expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.13) to ($6.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55.

CRXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRXT opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.