Brokerages Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will post $8.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.94 billion and the highest is $8.21 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $6.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $27.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.40 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBRE opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

