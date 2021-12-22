Brokerages Expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

