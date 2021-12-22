Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.22. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $5,480,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,891 shares of company stock worth $17,925,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Zendesk by 109.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $317,846,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Zendesk by 169.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,617,000 after purchasing an additional 643,064 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $87,193,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Zendesk by 7.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after purchasing an additional 505,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.82. 672,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,097. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.04. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

