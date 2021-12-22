Brokerages Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $552.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to report sales of $552.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $559.30 million and the lowest is $544.70 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $571.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,948,000 after buying an additional 387,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after buying an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,908,000 after buying an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after buying an additional 88,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 37.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after buying an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 474,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,424. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $41.46.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.