Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report $59.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.30 million and the lowest is $59.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $56.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $236.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.10 million to $237.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $304.85 million, with estimates ranging from $302.20 million to $307.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.
Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 74,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,679. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $836.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.
Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
