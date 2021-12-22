Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report $59.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.30 million and the lowest is $59.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $56.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $236.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.10 million to $237.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $304.85 million, with estimates ranging from $302.20 million to $307.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 74,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,679. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $836.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

