Brokerages Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.