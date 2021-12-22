Brokerages Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

