Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 34.8% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Broadcom by 479.3% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO opened at $646.24 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $649.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $559.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.77.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

