Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.00 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce $12.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $11.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $46.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $47.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.28 billion to $48.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.10. 15,118,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,289,996. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

