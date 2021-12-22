Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $252,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,408.34 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,457.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,436.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

