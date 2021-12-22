BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BrightView by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 77,554.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. 637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,219. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.