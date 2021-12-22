BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives $29.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. 42,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,211. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

