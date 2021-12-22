Brian Halligan Sells 11,520 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $678.54. 757,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $782.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $347.78 and a one year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $265,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 101.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth $13,927,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HubSpot by 20.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.