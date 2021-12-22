Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Braze stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,493. Braze has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Get Braze alerts:

BRZE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.