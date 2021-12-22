Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

BWMN opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $10,201,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $3,923,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $3,635,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $2,217,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 160,003 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

